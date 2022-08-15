Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Holdings Cut by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 493.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,453,000 after purchasing an additional 239,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,388,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,102,000 after purchasing an additional 128,230 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 250,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,392,000 after purchasing an additional 124,660 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 1,828.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 98,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,388,000 after purchasing an additional 93,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 527,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,117,000 after purchasing an additional 80,732 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Price Performance

NASDAQ OLED opened at $126.15 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.62. Universal Display Co. has a 52-week low of $98.71 and a 52-week high of $211.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.46.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.10). Universal Display had a net margin of 31.80% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The business had revenue of $136.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Universal Display’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OLED shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $190.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Universal Display from $175.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Universal Display from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Universal Display from $175.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.30.

Insider Activity at Universal Display

In other Universal Display news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 10,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.21, for a total value of $1,194,266.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,932,066.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Universal Display Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

