US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Price Target Cut to $41.00

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CL King increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on US Foods from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on US Foods from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com upgraded US Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on US Foods in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, US Foods presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.89.

NYSE USFD opened at $33.27 on Friday. US Foods has a 52 week low of $27.48 and a 52 week high of $39.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 47.53 and a beta of 1.39.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. US Foods had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that US Foods will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other US Foods news, Director Pietro Satriano sold 40,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $1,333,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 594,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,803,319.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other US Foods news, Director Pietro Satriano sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $1,333,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 594,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,803,319.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Guberman sold 75,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $2,440,067.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,861,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in US Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $7,099,000. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $4,295,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in US Foods by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,324,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,633,000 after purchasing an additional 63,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in US Foods by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

