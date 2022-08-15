VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Shares Sold by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd trimmed its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 87.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,028 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 373,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,930,000 after buying an additional 28,028 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,444,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MOAT opened at $73.86 on Monday. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12 month low of $60.93 and a 12 month high of $78.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.94.

