VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Get Rating) by 76.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,437 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESPO. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 225,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,364,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 177,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,771,000 after acquiring an additional 8,739 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,377,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 20,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF stock opened at $52.03 on Monday. VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 12 month low of $45.10 and a 12 month high of $76.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.57.

