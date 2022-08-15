Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $214.94 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $196.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.58. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $181.67 and a one year high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

