Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) by 399.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 112,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 89,745 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vermilion Energy by 480.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,270,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,558,000 after buying an additional 1,879,004 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,154,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,119,000 after purchasing an additional 106,643 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,906,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 184.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 729,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,168,000 after purchasing an additional 472,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.59% of the company’s stock.

VET has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$32.50 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.22.

VET stock opened at $25.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.55. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $26.77.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $672.99 million during the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 46.22%. Research analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0628 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.77%.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

