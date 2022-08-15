Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $8.69 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 170.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,945 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.6% of Wealthsource Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 212,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,436,000 after purchasing an additional 81,523 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 35,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,845,000 after purchasing an additional 195,271 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Phraction Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,853,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $165.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $174.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.73. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.59.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 65.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.89.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading

