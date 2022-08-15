Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WERN. Cowen increased their price objective on Werner Enterprises to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Werner Enterprises from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Werner Enterprises to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Werner Enterprises from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of WERN stock opened at $43.51 on Monday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.29 and a fifty-two week high of $48.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.90%.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

