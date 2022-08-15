Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WAL. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 219.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $85.53 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $68.41 and a 1 year high of $124.93.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Increases Dividend

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $628.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.26 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 40.16% and a return on equity of 21.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on WAL. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $105.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $108.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.86.

Insider Transactions at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In other news, CFO Dale Gibbons purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.22 per share, for a total transaction of $154,440.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,950,945.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Featured Stories

