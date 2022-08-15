WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) EVP Richard Wright Sells 3,740 Shares

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) EVP Richard Wright sold 3,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total transaction of $185,728.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,724.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

WSFS Financial Stock Performance

WSFS opened at $50.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.74 and its 200 day moving average is $44.96. WSFS Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $37.03 and a 12-month high of $56.30.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.10. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 9.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

WSFS Financial Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.07%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of WSFS Financial to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WSFS Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD raised its stake in WSFS Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 36,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 46,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 3.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 8.2% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 1.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 60,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

About WSFS Financial

(Get Rating)

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

