YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Sold by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd trimmed its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 88.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213,379 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in YETI were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of YETI. CWM LLC acquired a new position in YETI in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of YETI by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of YETI by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of YETI by 1,217.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $45.67 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.49. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.77 and a 12-month high of $108.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.42.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). YETI had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The company had revenue of $420.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on YETI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of YETI from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of YETI from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of YETI from $80.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of YETI from $89.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of YETI to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

