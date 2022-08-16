19,589 Shares in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 175.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Macy’s by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Macy’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Macy's alerts:

Macy’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE M opened at $19.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.79, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.99 and a 200 day moving average of $22.48. Macy’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.85 and a twelve month high of $37.95.

Macy’s Cuts Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. Macy’s had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 56.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.157 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on M shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Macy’s from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Macy’s from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Macy’s from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Macy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $276,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,991.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Macy’s news, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $276,371.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,991.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $1,354,444.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 405,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,043,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,636,878. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.