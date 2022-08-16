21,951 Shares in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFH. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 8.6% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 77,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 6,151 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dream Finders Homes by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Dream Finders Homes by 148.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dream Finders Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Dream Finders Homes alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DFH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Dream Finders Homes from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America downgraded Dream Finders Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

Dream Finders Homes Stock Down 1.9 %

DFH opened at $12.67 on Tuesday. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $23.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.34 and a 200-day moving average of $16.23.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $793.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.54 million. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 43.57% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business’s revenue was up 117.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Dream Finders Homes Profile

(Get Rating)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Finders Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Finders Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.