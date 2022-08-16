2,702 Shares in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,702 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Westlake in the first quarter worth $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Westlake in the first quarter worth $36,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Westlake by 113.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in Westlake in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Westlake by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter.
NYSE:WLK opened at $104.70 on Tuesday. Westlake Co. has a 12-month low of $79.88 and a 12-month high of $141.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.21.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Westlake from $167.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Westlake from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Westlake from $117.00 to $92.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Westlake from $135.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Westlake from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.75.
In related news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 14,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.47, for a total value of $1,867,863.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,525,156.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Westlake news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 14,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.47, for a total transaction of $1,867,863.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,525,156.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Albert Chao sold 37,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.38, for a total transaction of $4,938,272.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,983 shares in the company, valued at $61,667,523.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 73.80% of the company’s stock.
Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.
