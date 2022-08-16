5,845 Shares in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,845 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Shell in the 4th quarter valued at $569,000. Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $1,721,000. Private Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $316,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $905,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. 11.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Shell stock opened at $53.03 on Tuesday. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $44.90 and a twelve month high of $61.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.44) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,450 ($29.60) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,134.13.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

