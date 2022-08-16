ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ABB were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in ABB by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 118,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after buying an additional 32,710 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in ABB in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,283,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in ABB in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in ABB by 135.8% in the 1st quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 31,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 17,915 shares during the period. Finally, CPR Investments Inc. boosted its position in ABB by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 8,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABB opened at $30.59 on Tuesday. ABB Ltd has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $39.11. The stock has a market cap of $60.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.78.

Several equities analysts have commented on ABB shares. Citigroup cut shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of ABB from CHF 37 to CHF 35 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.03.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

