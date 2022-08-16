AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,293 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in AECOM were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,604,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 3.5% in the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 89,448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 16.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 5.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 185,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,272,000 after purchasing an additional 8,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ACM shares. StockNews.com raised AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on AECOM from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on AECOM to $81.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AECOM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

AECOM Trading Up 0.4 %

ACM opened at $76.89 on Tuesday. AECOM has a 52 week low of $60.74 and a 52 week high of $79.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.90. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

About AECOM

(Get Rating)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

