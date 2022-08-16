AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 387,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,057 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AgEagle Aerial Systems were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UAVS. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 35,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 10,182 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $841,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Get AgEagle Aerial Systems alerts:

AgEagle Aerial Systems Trading Up 6.6 %

UAVS stock opened at $0.79 on Tuesday. AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $3.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 3.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Insider Activity at AgEagle Aerial Systems

AgEagle Aerial Systems ( NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. AgEagle Aerial Systems had a negative net margin of 292.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.07%. The business had revenue of $3.84 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO Barrett Mooney sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total value of $51,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 39,125 shares of company stock worth $91,781 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AgEagle Aerial Systems

(Get Rating)

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc engages in designing and delivering autonomous unmanned aerial systems for the energy/utilities, infrastructure, agriculture, and government industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Drones and Custom Manufacturing; Sensors; and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AgEagle Aerial Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgEagle Aerial Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.