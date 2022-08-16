Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.
Alexander & Baldwin Stock Performance
Shares of ALEX stock opened at $20.39 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.64 and a beta of 1.30. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.
Alexander & Baldwin Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is 222.23%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Alexander & Baldwin to $22.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.
Alexander & Baldwin Profile
Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alexander & Baldwin (ALEX)
- 3 Blowout Earnings Reports That Could Mark Turning Points
- Will CrowdStrike Extend Its Streak Of Topping Earnings Views?
- Skyworks Solutions Is Worth A Look At These Prices
- 3 Stocks Set to Lead the Nasdaq Bull Market
- MarketBeat Podcast: ESG – Profitably Invest Your Values
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.