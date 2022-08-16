Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALEX stock opened at $20.39 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.64 and a beta of 1.30. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Alexander & Baldwin ( NYSE:ALEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.66. Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 2.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is 222.23%.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Alexander & Baldwin to $22.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

