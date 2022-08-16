Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 4.1% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 22.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 165,128 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $459,279,000 after purchasing an additional 30,194 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 29.0% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 29,277 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $81,430,000 after purchasing an additional 6,576 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.3% in the first quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the first quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 1,638 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.36.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,171,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $4,114,981.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,484 shares in the company, valued at $2,185,733. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,171,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,852 shares of company stock worth $15,750,955. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $122.08 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.88 and a 1-year high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.57.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $27.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

