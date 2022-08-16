Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s 3rd Largest Position

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,793 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.6% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $243,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 177,679 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $579,225,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. AHL Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 462.2% during the 1st quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $6,229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $194.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.99.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $143.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.26 and a fifty-two week high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,522,927.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,522,927.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $1,650,776.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,897.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,622 shares of company stock valued at $7,856,915 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

