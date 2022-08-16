Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s Largest Position

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,662 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,832 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 7.1% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $171,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 177,679 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $579,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 462.2% in the 1st quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $6,229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $143.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.26 and a 1 year high of $188.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 128.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Barclays raised their price target on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $207.50 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.99.

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $1,650,776.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,897.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $906,733.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,672,531.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $1,650,776.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,897.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,622 shares of company stock worth $7,856,915. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

