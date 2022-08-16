Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Bridgewater Advisors Inc.

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 30.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,039 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.6% of Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 177,679 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $579,225,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,555,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 462.2% in the 1st quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $6,229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $906,733.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,672,531.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,622 shares of company stock valued at $7,856,915 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $143.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $163.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.99.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

