Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Increased by UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,332 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 3.1% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 420 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 16.4% during the first quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 284 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 30.8% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 2,039 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,647,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Summit X LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 18,227 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $59,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.3 %

AMZN stock opened at $143.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.26 and a 1-year high of $188.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 128.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.19.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $906,733.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,672,531.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,622 shares of company stock worth $7,856,915. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $194.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.99.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

