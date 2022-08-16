Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Lifted by CCLA Investment Management Ltd

CCLA Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,817 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.4% of CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $191,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Trading Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ AMZN opened at $143.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 128.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.26 and a 52-week high of $188.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $1,650,776.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,897.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $1,650,776.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,375 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,897.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $906,733.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,672,531.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,622 shares of company stock valued at $7,856,915 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered Amazon.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.99.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amazon.com (AMZN)
- 3 Blowout Earnings Reports That Could Mark Turning Points
- Will CrowdStrike Extend Its Streak Of Topping Earnings Views?
- 3 Stocks Set to Lead the Nasdaq Bull Market
- Skyworks Solutions Is Worth A Look At These Prices
- MarketBeat Podcast: ESG – Profitably Invest Your Values
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.