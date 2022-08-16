Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Lifted by CCLA Investment Management Ltd

CCLA Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,817 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.4% of CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $191,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $143.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 128.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.26 and a 52-week high of $188.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $1,650,776.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,897.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $1,650,776.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,375 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,897.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $906,733.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,672,531.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,622 shares of company stock valued at $7,856,915 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered Amazon.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.99.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.