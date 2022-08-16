Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Lowered by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 308,226 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 22,437 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.7% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,005,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Allan LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,991,458.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $906,733.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,672,531.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,991,458.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,622 shares of company stock valued at $7,856,915 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $143.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 128.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.26 and a 1 year high of $188.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $197.50 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.99.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

