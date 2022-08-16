Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Raised by Main Street Research LLC

Main Street Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,944 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 4.0% of Main Street Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $42,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 589 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,910,000. CCLA Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 58,817 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $191,780,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 939,153 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,061,592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 6,835 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,985,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $163.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $197.50 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.3 %

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $1,650,776.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,897.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $1,650,776.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,897.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,622 shares of company stock valued at $7,856,915 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $143.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.36, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.26 and a 1-year high of $188.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.