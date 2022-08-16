AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Holdings Raised by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in AptarGroup by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in AptarGroup by 129.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AptarGroup by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Price Performance

Shares of AptarGroup stock opened at $111.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.44. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.03 and a twelve month high of $136.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.62.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.96. AptarGroup had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $844.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of AptarGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of AptarGroup to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gael Touya sold 59,072 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.98, for a total transaction of $6,437,666.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,706.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AptarGroup news, insider Gael Touya sold 59,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.98, for a total value of $6,437,666.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,706.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hedi Tlili sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total transaction of $560,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,183.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 114,072 shares of company stock worth $12,529,567. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

See Also

