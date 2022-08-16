Ascendiant Capital Markets Boosts Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) Price Target to $6.25

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Ascendiant Capital Markets to $6.25 in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on INTZ. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Intrusion from $2.75 to $2.25 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a neutral rating and set a $4.50 target price (up previously from $2.50) on shares of Intrusion in a research note on Friday, August 5th.
Intrusion Stock Performance
NASDAQ:INTZ opened at $4.06 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.17. The company has a market cap of $79.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Intrusion has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $5.47.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTZ. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intrusion by 4.9% during the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 455,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 21,315 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Intrusion during the first quarter worth about $61,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Intrusion by 16.7% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 663,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 95,038 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Intrusion during the first quarter worth about $354,000. Finally, Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Intrusion during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 22.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Intrusion
Intrusion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a cybersecurity solution based on security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day and ransomware attacks.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intrusion (INTZ)
- 3 Blowout Earnings Reports That Could Mark Turning Points
- 3 Stocks Set to Lead the Nasdaq Bull Market
- Will CrowdStrike Extend Its Streak Of Topping Earnings Views?
- Skyworks Solutions Is Worth A Look At These Prices
- MarketBeat Podcast: ESG – Profitably Invest Your Values
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Intrusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.