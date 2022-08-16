Ascendiant Capital Markets Boosts Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) Price Target to $6.25

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Ascendiant Capital Markets to $6.25 in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on INTZ. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Intrusion from $2.75 to $2.25 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a neutral rating and set a $4.50 target price (up previously from $2.50) on shares of Intrusion in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Get Intrusion alerts:

Intrusion Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTZ opened at $4.06 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.17. The company has a market cap of $79.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Intrusion has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $5.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Intrusion ( NASDAQ:INTZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 million. Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 712.46% and a negative net margin of 245.59%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intrusion will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTZ. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intrusion by 4.9% during the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 455,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 21,315 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Intrusion during the first quarter worth about $61,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Intrusion by 16.7% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 663,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 95,038 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Intrusion during the first quarter worth about $354,000. Finally, Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Intrusion during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 22.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intrusion

(Get Rating)

Intrusion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a cybersecurity solution based on security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day and ransomware attacks.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Intrusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.