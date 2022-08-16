Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,206 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Aspen Aerogels were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 797,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,704,000 after purchasing an additional 436,343 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Aquila Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the 4th quarter valued at $1,145,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 367,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,664,000 after acquiring an additional 53,380 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the 1st quarter valued at $9,302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ASPN opened at $14.01 on Tuesday. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $65.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.40.

Aspen Aerogels ( NYSE:ASPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.12). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 46.30% and a negative net margin of 46.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ASPN. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $47.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

