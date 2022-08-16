ATB Capital Raises Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Price Target to C$53.00

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by ATB Capital from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NPI. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Northland Power from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Northland Power from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. CIBC lifted their target price on Northland Power from C$44.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Northland Power from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$48.94.

Get Northland Power alerts:

Northland Power Stock Up 0.0 %

NPI stock opened at C$45.75 on Monday. Northland Power has a twelve month low of C$34.95 and a twelve month high of C$47.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.66. The firm has a market cap of C$10.59 billion and a PE ratio of 34.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$40.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$39.60.

Northland Power Announces Dividend

About Northland Power

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.91%.

(Get Rating)

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.