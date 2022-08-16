Barclays Trims Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Target Price to $10.00

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays to $10.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Integral Ad Science from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Integral Ad Science from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integral Ad Science has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAS opened at $10.33 on Monday. Integral Ad Science has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $29.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a PE ratio of -147.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Integral Ad Science had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAS. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 15,557.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,152,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,500,000 after buying an additional 3,132,042 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,603,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,129,000 after buying an additional 513,654 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,020,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,077,000 after buying an additional 454,210 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the 1st quarter valued at $5,214,000. Finally, Zeno Research LLC grew its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 1,561.2% in the 1st quarter. Zeno Research LLC now owns 339,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after buying an additional 319,439 shares in the last quarter.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

