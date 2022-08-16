Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BHVN. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Palladiem LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Biohaven Pharmaceutical Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:BHVN opened at $148.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.28. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 52-week low of $79.01 and a 52-week high of $151.51.
Biohaven Pharmaceutical Profile
Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.
