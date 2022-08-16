Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,443 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,674,377 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,737,000 after buying an additional 121,291 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 14,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,661,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,864,000 after purchasing an additional 907,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 219,977 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,826,000 after purchasing an additional 36,578 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BLMN shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays cut their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.80.

BLMN stock opened at $23.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 1.88. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $27.69.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, EVP Kelly Lefferts sold 8,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $168,371.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,626 shares in the company, valued at $762,553.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

