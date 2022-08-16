Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Blue Bird were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLBD. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 19,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 325,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. 87.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLBD opened at $12.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.03. Blue Bird Co. has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $25.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.88.

Blue Bird ( NASDAQ:BLBD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 132.71% and a negative net margin of 3.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blue Bird Co. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Blue Bird to $18.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded Blue Bird from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Blue Bird to $13.50 in a report on Monday.

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses.

