Boxwood Ventures Inc. Has $3.10 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Boxwood Ventures Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 6.5% of Boxwood Ventures Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Boxwood Ventures Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.5 %

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $166.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $436.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on JNJ. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also

