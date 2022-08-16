BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Position Lessened by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,529 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BrainsWay were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Masters Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 891,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,863,000 after acquiring an additional 47,455 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BrainsWay by 1.0% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 215,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its holdings in BrainsWay by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in BrainsWay by 130.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BrainsWay by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,227,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,439,000 after buying an additional 59,266 shares in the last quarter. 69.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on BWAY. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of BrainsWay in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on BrainsWay from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWAY opened at $5.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.57 and its 200-day moving average is $6.88. BrainsWay Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.35 and a 52-week high of $10.40.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). BrainsWay had a negative net margin of 23.36% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that BrainsWay Ltd. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Brainsway Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.

