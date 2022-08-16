Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Stake Raised by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,237,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $768,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493,274 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,684,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,145,000 after purchasing an additional 896,908 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,368,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,454,000 after purchasing an additional 721,846 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,897,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,681,000 after purchasing an additional 35,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,090,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,346,000 after purchasing an additional 194,554 shares during the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BRX shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Mizuho raised Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

BRX opened at $24.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.42 and a 12-month high of $27.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.97%.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

