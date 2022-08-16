Calamos Advisors LLC Has $1.03 Billion Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,337,171 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 257,953 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.9% of Calamos Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,028,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tobam boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.31.

MSFT opened at $293.47 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $241.51 and a one year high of $349.67. The company has a market cap of $2.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.59.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.73%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

