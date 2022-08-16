Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $209.60 on Tuesday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.82 and a 1-year high of $216.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $195.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.82.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 16.72%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $250.00 to $238.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.43.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

