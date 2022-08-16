CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 481,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,207 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CBAK Energy Technology were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in CBAK Energy Technology by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 758,315 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 74,723 shares during the period. 8.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBAK Energy Technology stock opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 2.84. CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $3.57.

CBAK Energy Technology ( NASDAQ:CBAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The electronics maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. CBAK Energy Technology had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 26.18%. The company had revenue of $80.20 million for the quarter.

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium batteries in Mainland China, the United States, Korea, Europe, and internationally. Its products are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles that include electric bicycles, electric motors, and sight-seeing cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools.

