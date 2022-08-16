Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Sells $4,014,185.92 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.63, for a total transaction of $4,014,185.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 15th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total transaction of $4,096,952.64.
- On Friday, July 8th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $2,739,683.20.
- On Wednesday, July 6th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $2,637,010.56.
- On Monday, June 6th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $2,863,309.44.
- On Thursday, June 2nd, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total transaction of $3,030,938.24.
Shares of NET stock opened at $78.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45. The firm has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a PE ratio of -85.80 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.20. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.96 and a 1-year high of $221.64.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on NET. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $245.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Cloudflare to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.76.
CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.
