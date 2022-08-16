Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Director Martin Cohen Sells 12,600 Shares

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) Director Martin Cohen sold 12,600 shares of Cohen & Steers stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $972,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,076,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,059,881.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Martin Cohen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 11th, Martin Cohen sold 23,913 shares of Cohen & Steers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $1,855,887.93.

Cohen & Steers Stock Up 0.3 %

CNS opened at $77.88 on Tuesday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.01 and a 52-week high of $101.22. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.18.

Cohen & Steers Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 34.11% and a return on equity of 79.57%. The firm had revenue of $147.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNS. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 1,122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 224,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,262,000 after buying an additional 205,941 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 776,397 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,824,000 after buying an additional 194,277 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 605.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,512,000 after buying an additional 87,900 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 508,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,070,000 after buying an additional 54,042 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 431,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,020,000 after purchasing an additional 49,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

