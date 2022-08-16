Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC) Holdings Increased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,446 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Cohn Robbins were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cohn Robbins by 207.7% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cohn Robbins by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 7,626 shares in the last quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cohn Robbins by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 102,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Havens Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohn Robbins in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Springhouse Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cohn Robbins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cohn Robbins alerts:

Cohn Robbins Price Performance

Cohn Robbins stock opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.93. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05.

About Cohn Robbins

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as CSR Acquisition Corp. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cohn Robbins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohn Robbins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.