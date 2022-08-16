Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CAO Sells $438,746.88 in Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total transaction of $438,746.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,666,029.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Coinbase Global Trading Up 1.6 %

COIN opened at $91.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.83 and a 12 month high of $368.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.53 and a beta of 3.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $326,251,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 304.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,253,200 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $199,985,000 after buying an additional 3,201,200 shares during the last quarter. IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at $431,538,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,606,262 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $312,366,000 after buying an additional 1,701,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sozo Ventures GP II L.P. acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at $273,832,000. 39.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on COIN shares. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Coinbase Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $377.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.19.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

