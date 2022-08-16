Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 7,080 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,080 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Antero Midstream by 7,916.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Antero Midstream Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE AM opened at $10.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 2.61. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $11.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.17.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $228.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.28 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 36.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Antero Midstream news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 68,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $698,035.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 311,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,177,017.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 250,996 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $2,587,768.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 213,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,865.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 68,502 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $698,035.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 311,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,017.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 865,620 shares of company stock valued at $8,963,071. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AM shares. TheStreet downgraded Antero Midstream from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

About Antero Midstream

(Get Rating)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.