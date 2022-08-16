Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 7,080 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,080 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Antero Midstream by 7,916.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.
Antero Midstream Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE AM opened at $10.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 2.61. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $11.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.17.
Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.44%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Antero Midstream news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 68,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $698,035.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 311,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,177,017.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 250,996 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $2,587,768.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 213,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,865.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 68,502 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $698,035.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 311,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,017.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 865,620 shares of company stock valued at $8,963,071. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AM shares. TheStreet downgraded Antero Midstream from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.
About Antero Midstream
Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Antero Midstream (AM)
- 3 Blowout Earnings Reports That Could Mark Turning Points
- 3 Stocks Set to Lead the Nasdaq Bull Market
- Skyworks Solutions Is Worth A Look At These Prices
- Will CrowdStrike Extend Its Streak Of Topping Earnings Views?
- MarketBeat Podcast: ESG – Profitably Invest Your Values
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.