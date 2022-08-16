Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,306 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the first quarter worth about $219,000. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Commvault Systems news, CRO Blasio Riccardo Di sold 17,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $1,117,345.46. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 79,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,162,601.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Commvault Systems news, CAO James J. Whalen sold 1,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total transaction of $106,883.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,604.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Blasio Riccardo Di sold 17,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $1,117,345.46. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 79,388 shares in the company, valued at $5,162,601.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Commvault Systems Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of CVLT opened at $60.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.51. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.87 and a 52-week high of $84.22.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $197.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.21 million. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CVLT shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Commvault Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Commvault Systems to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commvault Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

Commvault Systems Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution.

