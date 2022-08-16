Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Stock Position Boosted by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 64.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 191.9% during the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 18,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 12,133 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Corteva during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in Corteva by 33.1% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Corteva by 14.6% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $61.61 on Tuesday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $64.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.81. The company has a market cap of $44.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.72.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on CTVA shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Corteva to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays started coverage on Corteva in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Argus upped their target price on Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Corteva from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Corteva from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.60.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

