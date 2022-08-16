Cowen Lowers Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Price Target to $5.50

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Cowen to $5.50 in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HRTX. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $13.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ HRTX opened at $5.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.34. Heron Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $12.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Heron Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HRTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.05). Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 239.34% and a negative return on equity of 457.73%. The company had revenue of $27.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. Heron Therapeutics’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,328,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405,427 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,934,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,827,000 after acquiring an additional 325,643 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,156,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,650,000 after acquiring an additional 473,930 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,254,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,105,000 after acquiring an additional 952,969 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 3,034,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,702,000 after acquiring an additional 542,589 shares during the period.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

