Credit Suisse Group Cuts FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Price Target to $46.00

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group to $46.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FOXA. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on shares of FOX to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of FOX from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of FOX from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of FOX from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.90.

Shares of FOXA opened at $36.38 on Monday. FOX has a 12 month low of $31.33 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). FOX had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that FOX will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.75%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 8,920 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 236,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,718,000 after purchasing an additional 8,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 19,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

